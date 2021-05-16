Phase 2 of S. Africa's COVID vaccine rollout set to start tomorrow

A list of nearly 3,000 accredited sites will be announced on Sunday night as the country prepares to rollout phase 1 b and phase 2 of the vaccination programme.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN – As South Africa prepares to kick off its phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout on Monday 17 May 2021, the health department says the final list of vaccination sites will be published on Sunday.

So far, the department reported that 478, 452 health care workers have been inoculated under the study.

Government has set a target of vaccinating an estimated 5.5 million South Africans over the age of 60.

Vaccinations across South Africa are set to ramp up as phase two of the rollout programme gets underway on Monday.

This phase will add another 16.5 million South Africans to the vaccine roster.

Phase 2 will also see a significant increase in the number of vaccination sites across the country.

Until now, government has made use of 92 COVID-19 vaccination sites to inoculate healthcare workers.

That number is set to increase to around 3,000 – as private health establishments have now been invited to the table.

The vaccine roster has also been expanded to include South Africans over 60 and over 18’s with co-morbidities; those generally considered most vulnerable to the disease.

Those who meet the criteria, and have registered, will be assigned a vaccination date and site to visit where they will either receive the once-off Johnson and Johnson jab – or the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine with another to be taken a fortnight later.

According to a memo released by the department of health, a vaccine site like Dis-Chem may charge up to R354.75 per dose of Pfizer, and R330 for a dose of Johnson and Johnson.

There is also a R70 fee for administering the vaccine which will be billed to your health insurance company or the government if the recipient is uninsured.

A full list of these sites is set to be released by the department of health on Sunday night.

