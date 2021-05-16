NW man (46) to appear in Brits court for the alleged rape of 4 minors

It is understood the man was arrested on Friday in Maboloka village after his two grandchildren (aged nine and 17), as well as their eight-year-old, cousin reported the assault to a teacher.

JOHANNESBURG –A 46-year-old man from the northwest has been arrested for the alleged rape of four minors.

It is understood the man was arrested on Friday in Maboloka village after his two grandchildren (aged nine and 17), as well as their eight-year-old, cousin reported the assault to a teacher.

Following investigations, a next-door neighbour reported that her 14-year-old daughter was also raped by the same suspect.

The police’s Adele Myburgh said, “As 46-year-old man is expected to appear the Brits Magistrates Court on Monday, 17 May 2021, for the alleged rape of four minors. The acting provincial commissioner, Major-General Molefe, condemned these incidents of gender-based violence and said police will continue to work hard to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.