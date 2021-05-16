NC government says hospitals are feeling pressure as COVID numbers rise

The Northern Cape has in the last 24-hour cycle reported over 400 new infections bringing the total to 5 560.

CAPE TOWN - The Northern Cape government said hospitals are beginning to feel pressure as the number of COVID- 19 cases continues to rise.

The province has in the last 24-hour cycle reported over 400 new infections bringing the total to 5 560.

There are reports and fears some hospitals in areas like Haatswater are returning patients due to a shortage of beds.

“We are informed that we are a place that is a hotspot now and all the hospitals are filled up, so people can't be referred. People are dying because there is no place in the hospital” said a doctor.

The provincial health department’s Lebogang Mohaja denies this.

“The picture that is being depicted is not entirely true. Our facilities are not full to capacity".

New infections have been attributed to social gatherings with officials calling on members of the public to be vigilant all times.”.

Minister Zweli Mkhize had warned the Northern Cape, the North West and the Free State would witness a spike in the coming months.

