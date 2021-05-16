Lotto Results: Saturday, 15 May 2021
Eyewitness News brings you the winning lotto numbers. Check to see if you won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 15 May 2021 are:
LOTTO: 07, 13, 29, 37, 38, 42 B: 08
LOTTO PLUS 1: 04, 27, 28, 29, 35, 42 B: 36
LOTTO PLUS 2: 17, 27, 34, 40, 43, 50 B: 12
