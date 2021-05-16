Limpopo safety MEC welcomes arrest of Mbilwi teacher accused of raping pupil

The pupil, who was 17 years old when she was raped in 2018, was allegedly threatened by the accused and offered money for her silence.

JOHANNESBURG – Limpopo Community Safety MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has welcomed the arrest of a 50-year-old teacher accused of raping a pupil at Mbilwi Secondary School.

The teacher was arrested on Friday after a schoolgirl laid a rape complaint with police against him.



The suspect is expected to appear before the Thohoyandou magistrate court on Monday.

The MEC’s spokesperson Mike Maringa said, “MEC Lerule-Ramakhanya says harsh penalties must be imposed on perpetrators of gender-based violence and femicide. The MEC has condemned the sexual abuse of a learner by someone who was supposed to guide and protect her. She is lobbying for the perpetrator to remain locked up until the end of the trial.”

