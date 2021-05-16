Kraaifontein police investigate the shooting of two men

The shooting occurred in the Wallacedene area at around 7 Saturday night.

CAPE TOWN - Kraaifontein police detectives are probing a double murder case after two men were gunned down.

The shooting occurred in the Wallacedene area at around 7 Saturday night.

"Kraaifontein police are investigating a double murder case after a shooting incident last night at the premises in Honey street in Kraaifontein. Where two unarmed foreign nationals were shot and fatally wounded according to reports unidentified suspects entered the shop and started shooting at the victims and took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the scene on foot,” said the police’s Frederick van Wyk.

No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information related to the attack is advised to contact the Kraaifontein SAPS.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.