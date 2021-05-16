GP health publishes list of vaccination sites under phase 1 b & phase 2 rollout

Under phase 2, citizens aged 60 and above and other vulnerable groups are eligible to get the jab, while healthcare workers who were not vaccinated during phase 1 of the rollout may still do so under phase 1 b.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng department of health has published a list of public facilities that have been accredited as vaccination sites in the phase 1 b and phase 2 rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Under phase 2, citizens aged 60 and above and other vulnerable groups are eligible to get the jab, while healthcare workers who were not vaccinated during phase 1 of the rollout may still do so under phase 1 b.

The government has urged South Africans that fall under this group to register on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS), after which they will receive a confirmation SMS with their allocated site and appointment date.

LIST OF GAUTENG VACCINATION SITES UNDER PHASE 1 B AND PHASE 2:

Sedibeng District

Lavai Mbatha Community Health Centre – 814 Cnr Hamilton & Easton Road, Evaton

Johan Heyns Community Health Centre – Cnr Frikkie Meyer Boulevard & Pasteur Boulevard, Vanderbijl Park

Ratanda Multipurpose Centre – Cnr Heidelberg Road & Mokonane Street, Ratanda

Ekurhuleni District

Kobie Muller Hall – 1st Angus Road, Germiston

Jabulani Dumane Community Health Centre –257 Nguza Street, Vosloorus

Daveyton Main CDC – Bhengu Street, Daveyton

Nokuthula Ngwenya Community Health Centre – Vlakfontein Road, Nigel

Kempton Park Civic Centre – Pretoria Road & CR Swart Road, Zuurfontein, Kempton Park

Esangweni Community Health Centre – 219 Mpilo Street, Tembisa

West Rand District

Leratong Hospital – 1 Adcock Street & Randfontein Road, Chamdor

Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital –Cnr Hospital Road & Memorial Avenue, Krugerdorp

Dr Ramirez Community Health Centre – 1901 Corane Street, Munsieville, Krugersdorp

Randgate Clinic – Bailey Street, Randgate, Ramdfontein

Carletonville Hospital – Hospital Street, Carletonville

Tshwane District

Soshanguve Community Health Centre – 837 Molefe Makinta Street, Block JJ, Soshanguve

Kekana Gardens – 1078 Pfaranani, Kekana Gardens

FF Ribiero (Council Chamber) – Sammy Marks Building, Cnr Sisulu & Madiba Street

Eersterust Community Health Centre – Cnr PS Fourie Drive & Coverdale Roade

Zithobeni – 624 Kabini Steet

Johannesburg District

Discoverers Community Healthcare Centre – 35 Claredon Drive, Discovery Roodepoort

Chiawelo Community Healthcare Centre – 1743 Rihlampfu Street, Chiawelo

Itireleng Community Healthcare Centre –5 Elias Motsoaledi Road, Dobsonville

Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital – 26 Chris Hani Road, Diepkloof, Soweto

Alexandra Community Health Centre – 33 Arkwright Avenue, Wynberg

Hillbrow Community Health Centre – Smit & Klein Street, Hillbrow

Stretford Community Health Centre – Plot 15573, Extension 4, Orange Farm

Lenasia Extension 5 – 39 Torbanite Road, Lenasia

Lenasia South Hospital – 3 Cosmos Street, Extension 1, Lenasia South

HOW DO YOU REGISTER?

People who are eligible to receive the COVID vaccine have been encouraged _to visit the EVDS website. _

To register one must have the following details on hand:

Full name and surname

ID/Passport number

Residential address

Cellphone number

Medical Aid number (if available)

Concerns have been raised about eligible persons who may not be able to access the site due to issues such as illiteracy or no access to the internet.

The department has said community works would be visiting homes to address these challenges.

In Gauteng, residents may call the Gauteng public hotline on 0800 4288364

