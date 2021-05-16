GP health publishes list of vaccination sites under phase 1 b & phase 2 rollout
Under phase 2, citizens aged 60 and above and other vulnerable groups are eligible to get the jab, while healthcare workers who were not vaccinated during phase 1 of the rollout may still do so under phase 1 b.
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng department of health has published a list of public facilities that have been accredited as vaccination sites in the phase 1 b and phase 2 rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The government has urged South Africans that fall under this group to register on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS), after which they will receive a confirmation SMS with their allocated site and appointment date.
LIST OF GAUTENG VACCINATION SITES UNDER PHASE 1 B AND PHASE 2:
Sedibeng District
Lavai Mbatha Community Health Centre – 814 Cnr Hamilton & Easton Road, Evaton
Johan Heyns Community Health Centre – Cnr Frikkie Meyer Boulevard & Pasteur Boulevard, Vanderbijl Park
Ratanda Multipurpose Centre – Cnr Heidelberg Road & Mokonane Street, Ratanda
Ekurhuleni District
Kobie Muller Hall – 1st Angus Road, Germiston
Jabulani Dumane Community Health Centre –257 Nguza Street, Vosloorus
Daveyton Main CDC – Bhengu Street, Daveyton
Nokuthula Ngwenya Community Health Centre – Vlakfontein Road, Nigel
Kempton Park Civic Centre – Pretoria Road & CR Swart Road, Zuurfontein, Kempton Park
Esangweni Community Health Centre – 219 Mpilo Street, Tembisa
West Rand District
Leratong Hospital – 1 Adcock Street & Randfontein Road, Chamdor
Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital –Cnr Hospital Road & Memorial Avenue, Krugerdorp
Dr Ramirez Community Health Centre – 1901 Corane Street, Munsieville, Krugersdorp
Randgate Clinic – Bailey Street, Randgate, Ramdfontein
Carletonville Hospital – Hospital Street, Carletonville
Tshwane District
Soshanguve Community Health Centre – 837 Molefe Makinta Street, Block JJ, Soshanguve
Kekana Gardens – 1078 Pfaranani, Kekana Gardens
FF Ribiero (Council Chamber) – Sammy Marks Building, Cnr Sisulu & Madiba Street
Eersterust Community Health Centre – Cnr PS Fourie Drive & Coverdale Roade
Zithobeni – 624 Kabini Steet
Johannesburg District
Discoverers Community Healthcare Centre – 35 Claredon Drive, Discovery Roodepoort
Chiawelo Community Healthcare Centre – 1743 Rihlampfu Street, Chiawelo
Itireleng Community Healthcare Centre –5 Elias Motsoaledi Road, Dobsonville
Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital – 26 Chris Hani Road, Diepkloof, Soweto
Alexandra Community Health Centre – 33 Arkwright Avenue, Wynberg
Hillbrow Community Health Centre – Smit & Klein Street, Hillbrow
Stretford Community Health Centre – Plot 15573, Extension 4, Orange Farm
Lenasia Extension 5 – 39 Torbanite Road, Lenasia
Lenasia South Hospital – 3 Cosmos Street, Extension 1, Lenasia South
HOW DO YOU REGISTER?
People who are eligible to receive the COVID vaccine have been encouraged _to visit the EVDS website. _
To register one must have the following details on hand:
Full name and surname
ID/Passport number
Residential address
Cellphone number
Medical Aid number (if available)
Concerns have been raised about eligible persons who may not be able to access the site due to issues such as illiteracy or no access to the internet.
The department has said community works would be visiting homes to address these challenges.
In Gauteng, residents may call the Gauteng public hotline on 0800 4288364
