GP geared up for phase 2 of COVID vaccination rollout amid third wave

GAUTENG – The Gauteng government says systems concerning the much-anticipated vaccination rollout are in place.

This comes as the province prepares to implement one of its largest inoculation programmes.

The province's readiness will be tested in the coming weeks, with less than a quarter of elderly people in the province registered for phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Gauteng has seen a surge in infections, but there has been no clear strategy announced from the premier’s office on how spiking numbers would be managed, and how the load on the province’s health facilities would be supported.

The rise in cases across the board comes as South Africa intends to start the vaccine rollout to the most vulnerable people in the general population.

The rollout has so far been marred by stalling, logistical glitches, politicking, deal-making, and general uncertainty.

However, government maintains that systems are in place to reach the vaccination target.

The Gauteng premier's spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said, “As the country kickstarts phase 1 b and 2 of the vaccination programme, the executive council will oversee the start of phase 2. [This phase] will target vulnerable groups who are 60 and older. People who have registered on the EVDS will receive a confirmation message with their vaccination site and date.”

