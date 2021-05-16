Eskom implements stage 2 load shedding until Tuesday

The power utility said due to breakdowns it had lost 10 operating units, and stage 2 load shedding would last until 10 pm on Tuesday, 18 May 2021.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has announced the implementation of stage 2 load shedding from 5 pm on Sunday.

The power utility said due to breakdowns it had lost 10 operating units at seven power stations in the past 24 hours, and stage 2 load shedding would last until 10 pm on Tuesday, 18 May 2021.

"Failure of three generation units at Tutuka was due to loss of compressors, a unit at Majuba was forced to shutdown while another unit tripped. A generation unit at Kriel was taken down for a boiler tube leak. A unit was forced down due to steam leak at Matla power station, while trips at a unit each at Medupi, Kusile and the Duvha power stations are being investigated," read the statement released on Sunday evening.

As many turn to their heaters and other warming devices to ward off the winter chill, Eskom has urged the public to help reduce consumption as teams work around the clock as many of the units back to service.

