Don't miss your appointment and no walk-ins: COVID-19 vaccination phase 2

Government has set a target of vaccinating an estimated 5.5 million South Africans over the age of 60.

JOHANNESBURG - No walk-ins will be allowed at vaccination sites on Monday as phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine campaign was launched on Sunday night.

But, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said, walk-ins would soon be allowed specifically for people over the age of 60, especially for those who could not register online for the vaccine.

South Africa has kicked off its phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, which begins on Monday, 17 May 2021.

So far, the department reported that 478,452 healthcare workers have been inoculated under the Sisonke study. The health workers who have not been vaccinated yet can still be vaccinated during this time under the continuation of phase 1B.

Government has set a target of vaccinating an estimated 5.5 million South Africans over the age of 60. Vaccinations across South Africa are set to ramp up as phase two of the rollout programme gets under way on Monday. This phase will add another 16.5 million South Africans to the vaccine roster.

Mkhize said during the briefing that 1.2 million people of of the age group have registered on the EVDS for vaccinations and 900 health workers have registered. That means 2.1 million people in SA are registered on the system for far.

There are now 83 vaccination sites in the public sector and four in the private sector for people over the age of 60 and healthcare workers who have not yet had their jabs.

SMSes for vaccination appointments were currently being sent out. Four-hundred and eighty-eight SMSes will be sent to those over the age of 60 and to healthcare workers. People getting their vaccines would need to take their ID, passport or driver's license. People on medical aids have to take their membership cards. People getting their vaccines will need to bring an ID, passport or driver's license as well as their medical aid cards if they are members of a scheme.

There have been complaints that people who have registered and are part of the target age group have not yet received their messages with confirmation of their vaccine appointments. The country's electronic vaccination data system website officially went live on on 16 April amid concerns among many South Africans, who have criticised government for dragging its feet in vaccinating the country.

Mkhize warned that if they missed your vaccine appointment you would be rescheduled on the EVDS system. But if you miss three appointments you will have to go to a vaccination site or phone the COVID hotline to get another appointment.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.