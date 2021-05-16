Dirco calls for Israel, Palestine to resolve tensions amid deadly violence

The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco)has strongly condemned violence between Israel and Palestine which has claimed hundreds of lives.

JOHANNESBURG – With much of the world calling for an immediate end to hostilities in Israel and Palestine, the South African government says the escalating violence justifies an urgent call for the intervention of the international community.

The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco)has strongly condemned violence between Israel and Palestine which has claimed hundreds of lives.

READ

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies and the South African Zionist Federation have called on the government to be even-handed in its response to the situation in Palestine.

This as a pro-Palestine march was led by the Palestine Solidarity Alliance in Johannesburg on Saturday, with organisers condemning Israel while saying South Africa continuing to do business with the state is cynical.

ALSO READ: Palestine Solidarity Alliance calls on govt to cut all ties with Israel

Spokesperson Clayson Monyela said Dirco has called for a ceasefire and de-escalation of the situation and for all the issues causing tension to be addressed.

“South Africa reiterates that any peace plan does not allow a Palestinian statehood to develop into an entity devoid of sovereignty. In this regard, a solution must be premised on a just settlement that facilitates equality and equity for all who have a right to live in the territories of Israel and Palestine.”