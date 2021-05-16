Cash-in-transit robbery suspect arrested in Kuruman

Authorities descended on a house in Tzaneen village on Saturday - where new furniture, a car, a horse saddle, bridle, and cash was recovered.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been apprehended in Kuruman for his suspected involvement in a cash-in-transit robbery.

The incident happened last month.

“The suspect who is employed as a Fidelity security guard was arrested in the early hours on Saturday. The suspect is expected to appear before Kuruman magistrate court on Monday 17 May. More arrests have not been ruled out," said Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi.

Meanwhile, in a separate matter- three suspects were arrested after they had burgled the Delportshoop Post Office.

“The three suspects are alleged to have been involved in a burglary that took place earlier this month at the post office. The post office suffered a loss amounting to R229, 000. All suspects are expected to appear Buckley West magistrate court on Monday.

