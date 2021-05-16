A child is one of two people killed in a Lavender Hill home fire

Firefighters responded to the blaze in the Village Heights informal settlement, during the early hours of Saturday.

CAPE TOWN – Authorities in the Western Cape launched an investigation into a fire which led to the deaths of two victims in Lavender Hill.

City of Cape Town fire and rescue service's Jermaine Carelse said, “A man and a child died of fatal burn wounds in an early morning fire in Lavender Hill. The City’s fire and rescue service was alerted at 04:10 am of an informal structure alight. Fire crews were quickly dispatched and upon arrival found the entire structure engulfed in flames. The officer was informed that two persons were accounted for.”

