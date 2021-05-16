8 people killed in Limpopo, Mpumalanga road accidents

Both accidents occurred on different parts of the R40, with the Limpopo accident claiming five lives and the Mpumalanga crash claiming three.

JOHANNESBURG – The Limpopo transport department says five people died in an accident on the R40 in Mopani district in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It’s understood the crash took place after a driver lost control of his vehicle, veered off the road, and hit a tree.

The department’s spokesperson Mike Maringa said four occupants of the vehicle were declared dead on the scene, while another was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries upon arrival.

“We can confirm that we have lost five lives in the early house of this morning, on the R40 outside Hoedspruit, in a motor vehicle crash involving a VW sedan. MEC Lerule-Ramakhanya says she is worried about the reckless driving cases that are claiming lives, especially on weekends.”

He said the MEC has called on motorists to drive safe and respect the rules of the road.”

At the same time, three people have died after a bakkie they were traveling in rolled over near Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga.

Authorities say the crash happened in the early hours of this morning on the R40.

The provincial department of community safety’s Moeti Mmusi said, “It’s not clear what led to the bakkie overturning, but early indications are that the driver may have lost control before rolling several times on the side of the road.”

He said police had begun investigations into the crash.

“The accident occurred at around 3 am this morning.”

