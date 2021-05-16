6 more suspects linked to Pretoria Fidelity base robbery arrested

The group was allegedly part of a group that made off with R24 million during the 2020 robbery.

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks in Gauteng have arrested six more suspects in connection to an armed robbery at Fidelity’s guard base in pretoria last year.

Six suspects aged between 31 and 45 are believed to be part of a group of unknown gunmen, who wore fidelity uniform and balaclavas, that allegedly tied up security guards to enter the premises and made off with R24 million.

The suspects allegedly ground doors leading to the offices to gain entry into the volt.

The Hawks’ Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the criminals were handcuffed on Friday.

“We conducted a multi-disciplinary approach-driven operation on Friday, which led to the arrest of additional suspects positively linked to an armed robbery at the Fidelity office in Hercules last year in November. The first three suspects were arrested just a week after the alleged crime was committed, and have since been remanded in custody. The additional six are expected to appear in court on Monday, facing charges of armed robbery and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.