11 killed, 7 seriously wounded in a spate of shootings in Khayelitsha

The first killing happened in RR section early on Saturday morning, then police later discovered another body alongside a wad of cash.

CAPE TOWN – Eleven men have been killed and seven have been wounded following a spate of shootings in Khayelitsha.

It's alleged Friday's violence was related to an extortion racket.

The attacks led to a strong police presence in the volatile area, and investigators have prioritised the search for the gunmen.

What followed is believed to have been a retaliation attack when, hours later, a third person was shot dead and another seriously wounded.

Later, in an incident said to be linked to the prior shootings, three other men were shot dead.

The gun violence continued when four other men, two of them foreign nationals, came under attack. Three people died in that incident, while two other people who were rushed to hospital have since died.

#sapsWC Update: Police deployments reinforced in Khayelitsha as organised crime detectives probe several shootings that left 11 dead & 7 seriously wounded. Anyone with info that could assist in the arrest of the perpetrators, call #CrimeStop #MySAPSApp MEhttps://t.co/OK9tgA0bFS pic.twitter.com/5sfs2uAiee SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) May 16, 2021

