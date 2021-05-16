Go

11 killed, 7 seriously wounded in a spate of shootings in Khayelitsha

The first killing happened in RR section early on Saturday morning, then police later discovered another body alongside a wad of cash.

FILE: Western Cape police have launched a manhunt for suspects linked to the shootings that left 11 people dead in Khayelitsha. Picture: Picture: Pexels.com
FILE: Western Cape police have launched a manhunt for suspects linked to the shootings that left 11 people dead in Khayelitsha. Picture: Picture: Pexels.com
36 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Eleven men have been killed and seven have been wounded following a spate of shootings in Khayelitsha.

It's alleged Friday's violence was related to an extortion racket.

The attacks led to a strong police presence in the volatile area, and investigators have prioritised the search for the gunmen.

The first killing happened in RR section early on Saturday morning, then police later discovered another body alongside a wad of cash.

What followed is believed to have been a retaliation attack when, hours later, a third person was shot dead and another seriously wounded.

Later, in an incident said to be linked to the prior shootings, three other men were shot dead.

The gun violence continued when four other men, two of them foreign nationals, came under attack. Three people died in that incident, while two other people who were rushed to hospital have since died.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA