UCT: Most buildings damaged by fire will be repaired by end of July

CAPE TOWN – The University of Cape Town (UCT) says most of its buildings that were damaged in a fire will be repaired by the end of July.

The blaze that started on the outskirts of the city tore through the institution last month, damaging a historic library along with other structures.

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande visited the campus on Friday, where he promised that the university would get assistance with rebuilding.

UCT Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng said contractors were also hard at work to repair the damage.

“In terms of when we think the work will be done; the damage to the buildings is different, so what we are doing to [some buildings] is repair, and with repairs we can start immediately, and I think at the end of July – at the latest – we should be done with at least the repairs.”

