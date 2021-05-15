Two suspects arrested for the Sandton Petervale Clinic robbery

The police’s Kay Mkhubela said the criminals attempted to escape from the back gate of the clinic and ran into a veld - firing several shots.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have arrested two suspects involved in the alleged robbery of a clinic in Sandton.

It’s understood officers who were guarding the Petervale clinic were found with their hands bound while the suspects looted the facility

Police then gave chase and handcuffed the pair who were found in possession of laptops and other items.

“The suspects will be charged with possession of suspected stolen property and business robbery. They are expected to appear at Randburg Magistrate Court. This happened when the Metro police members were visiting the members who were guarding the clinic in Sandton. Upon arrival, they found the guards tied up and saw the suspects running”.

