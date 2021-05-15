Two people killed in Midvaal helicopter crash

Paramedics say the aircraft crashed into the Vaal Dam and got stuck in the water for about three hours on Friday night.

JOHANNESBURG – Two people have died in a helicopter crash in Midvaal near the Vaal Marina.

The cause of the tragedy is not known at this stage.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shaun Herbt said: “A Robinson R44 helicopter with two occupants on board had gone down in the dam, approximately 200 metres from the shore.”

