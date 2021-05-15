Three killed in northern Burkina Faso attack

A brutal resurgence of jihadist violence in the West African country has forced more than 16,000 people from their homes in just the last 10 days, prompting a fresh military offensive.

OUAGADOUGOU – Three people were killed in an overnight attack on an area of northern Burkina Faso that was targeted by a deadly raid just days before, security and local official sources said Friday.

The village of Wassakore in the Nord region's Tin-Akoff was attacked on Thursday night by "armed individuals," a local official told AFP.

"Three people were killed and shops were set on fire by these terrorists," he said, adding that another person was missing and he feared the death toll would rise.

A security source, also requesting anonymity, confirmed the attack and said soldiers had been "deployed in the area to secure the population".

"Search operations are also being carried out," he added.

Tin-Akoff was targeted by an overnight attack on Saturday that killed three people.

Aiming to stem the bloodshed, on 5 May Burkina Faso's armed forces launched an anti-jihadist operation in the Nord and Sahel regions bordering Mali.

The operation, named Houne -- Dignity in the Fula, or Peul, language -- is expected to last more than a month.

It "mobilises the conventional and special units of the army, air force and the national police," the armed forces' general staff said on Tuesday.

Since 2015 Burkina Faso has struggled to fight back against increasingly frequent and deadly jihadist attacks from groups including the Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM) and the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (EIGS).

The attacks first started in the north near the Mali border, but have since spread to other regions, particularly in the east.

Around 1,300 people have died and more than a million have fled their homes.

