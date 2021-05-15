Teacher at Mbilwi Secondary School in Limpopo arrested for alleged rape of pupil

The pupil, who was 17-years-old when she was raped in 2018, was allegedly threatened by the accused and offered money for her silence.

JOHANNESBURG – A teacher in Limpopo has been arrested after a pupil laid a rape complaint with police against him.

The 50-year-old from Mbilwi Secondary School in Sibasa was handcuffed on Friday.

Officers said the teacher raped the pupil, who is now in matric, on several occasions.

The police's Motlafela Mojapelo said, “The suspect allegedly raped the victim, who is now 20-years-old, on three occasions in 2018. He will appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrates Court on Monday, facing three counts of rape. Police investigations are continuing.”

