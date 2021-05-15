Sars, NPA join forces to combat tax crime

The organisations announced in a joint statement that Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter and NPA boss Shamila Batohi had agreed to further enhance their collaboration on non-compliance by employers.

JOHANNESBURG - The SA Revenue Service and the National Prosecuting Authority are joining forces to combat tax crime and non-compliance with tax laws, which they said erode both revenue and the integrity of the tax system.

The organisations announced in a joint statement that Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter and NPA boss Shamila Batohi had agreed to further enhance their collaboration on non-compliance by employers.

Some deduct Pay As You Earn - but never turn those taxes over to Sars - as well as other general corrupt activities.

NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said Batohi and Kieswetter were concerned about the culture of impunity and brazen acts of corruption reported daily.

“Already the is an understanding and a collaboration between the two institutions however it’s going to be enhanced to make sure that all the issues that are raised in regard to corruption, tax matters will be covered. And the two institutions will work together to ensure that they tighten the relationship so that all those cited in matters of corruption will be dealt with criminally and those matters should be prioritised”.

