Sanef: We remain committed to credible, ethical journalism

CAPE TOWN – The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) has said it remains committed to strengthening ethical journalism at a time when access to accurate information is crucial.

The forum's ethics and credibility online conference was held on Saturday, 14 May 2021.

The webinar is the culmination of talks that sparked in 2019 when Sanef commissioned the inquiry into media credibility and ethics.

A report was released earlier this year, with a plan to engage members of the editors’ forum and civil society to formulate a five-year plan to improve ethics and quality journalism.

Keynote speaker Justice Bernard Ngoepe said the guiding principle for journalists in making a positive contribution to society is to determine an objective.

“Determine a particular objective because that objective is going to be your point of reference, it’s going to guide your behaviour. So, what is your point of reference as journalist in the course of your execution of your duties? Your point of reference is achieving a perfect society.”

He added that it is essential that the media's objective remains in alignment with its code of ethics.

“Your rules of ethics must be reconcilable with your objective. If any rule of ethics says to you ‘go that way,’ even if the law allows you to do that, but that direction which a little voice in your mind says ‘take it’ – if that direction is irreconcilable with your known, clear objective then don’t go there.”

