Public sector wage talks: Unions optimistic govt will move from 0% offer

JOHANNESBURG - Public sector unions said their optimistic that government will - this time around - move from its previous offer of a zero percent increase in wages.

Unions are this weekend expected to know what the new wage offer from the government is, following intense weeks of negotiations.

Independent mediators have been in talks with the state presenting a demand of a 7% hike and other conditions of service adjustments after they did not receive increases last year.

The government agreed to table a new offer when it did an about-turn after saying there would be a 0% wage hike due to fiscal constraints.

Mungwena Maluleka, who represents all unions under the congress of South African trade unions at the bargaining council said he believes an amicable resolution will be taken from the revised offer.

“Labour united is waiting at the bargaining chamber in anticipation of the tabling of the revised offer by the employer, we remain optimistic that the employer will be able to table a revised offer this evening as per request of the facilitators".

