Public sector unions eagerly await new wage offer from govt this weekend

Government agreed to table a new offer when it did an about-turn after saying there would be a 0% wage hike due to lack of money from its purse.

JOHANNESBURG – Public sector unions are this weekend expected to know what the new wage offer from government is, following intense weeks of negotiations.

Independent mediators have been in talks with the state presenting a demand of a 7% hike and other conditions of service adjustments after they did not receive increases last year.

Government agreed to table a new offer when it did an about-turn after saying there would be a 0% wage hike due to lack of money from its purse.

READ

It's remained unclear where the money for the salary hikes would come from.

Mungwena Maluleka, who represents all unions under the Congress of South African Trade Unions at the bargaining council has said the independent mediators have been entrusted by workers to oversee the negotiation process.

“We have granted them 10 days, so it is still within the 10 days that we have agreed upon. So, as long as it is within the 10 days that they come, then we think that we should allow that to happen. All of labour has united and agreed to say ‘come over the weekend and let’s see what you have'.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.