Powerball Results: Friday, 14 May 2021

These are the winning Lotto PowerBall numbers for Friday, 14 May 2021.

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning Lotto PowerBall numbers for Friday, 14 May 2021:

POWERBALL: 03, 16, 28, 31, 48 PB: 11

POWERBALL PLUS: 02, 04, 12, 17, 34 PB: 02

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

