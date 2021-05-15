Powerball Results: Friday, 14 May 2021

These are the winning Lotto PowerBall numbers for Friday, 14 May 2021.

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning Lotto PowerBall numbers for Friday, 14 May 2021:

POWERBALL: 03, 16, 28, 31, 48 PB: 11

POWERBALL PLUS: 02, 04, 12, 17, 34 PB: 02

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.