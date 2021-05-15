Powerball Results: Friday, 14 May 2021
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning Lotto PowerBall numbers for Friday, 14 May 2021:
POWERBALL: 03, 16, 28, 31, 48 PB: 11
POWERBALL PLUS: 02, 04, 12, 17, 34 PB: 02
