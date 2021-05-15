Palestine Solidarity Alliance calls on SA govt to cut all ties with Israel

The group is expected to hold a demonstration in the form of a motorcade across Gauteng, before handing over a memorandum to govt officials in which they call for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador - among other demands.

JOHANNESBURG – The Palestine Solidarity Alliance will host a motorcade across various parts of Gauteng to call on government to break all relations with Israel.

The organisation has called for all freedom-loving people who value humanity to join its plea for the South African government to confront the conflict head on.

The motorcade is set to leave from Rose Park in Lenasia and from Marks Park in Emmarentia on Saturday afternoon.

The group is expected to proceed to Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown where a rally will be held.

The PSA’s Shereen Saloojee said a joint memorandum from South African civil society organisations would be handed over to government officials calling for breaking of all diplomatic and economic ties with apartheid Israel.

“We are demanding, in this memorandum, that the South African government takes a firm stand against apartheid Israel, and that the Israeli ambassador is expelled from South Africa. We demand that South Africa stands with the International Criminal Court against apartheid Israel.”

On Wednesday, demonstrators marched on Parliament in Cape Town.

They called for the South African government to take a decisive stance on the ongoing violence, which has escalated in recent days.

Meanwhile, the department of international relations and cooperation has warned against the attacks in the region, especially on women, children and the elderly – calling it unjust and shameful.

Earlier on Saturday, the South African government condemned the escalating violence between Israel and Palestine.

Additional reporting by Shamiela Fisher

