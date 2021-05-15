Man swept away by current drowns at Grotto East near Hermanus

The man was subsequently assisted to shore by his daughter and a bystander, while the child walked ashore.

CAPE TOWN - A man has drowned after he was swept away by currents at Grotto East - near Hermanus.

The incident happened on Friday.

The National Sea Rescue Institute's Craig Lambinon explained what happened.

“ It appears that the man had been walking on the Lagoon with his daughter and his grandson. He and his grandson may have gone into shallow water along the shore of the Lagoon before being caught in currents. The lagoon had broken its bank last week in heavy rainfall”.

“Our NSRI support paramedic was able to reach them on the other side of the lagoon where sadly the man was declared deceased, the 9-year-old child was not injured. The body of the man has been taken into the care of the Western Cape Health Services Pathology, police have opened an inquest docket. Condolences are conveyed to the family”.

