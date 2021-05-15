Magashule wants court bid heard urgently, warns of party violence if delayed

Ace Magashule claims the ANC's step aside resolution has been unfairly implemented by a faction aligned to Ramaphosa, in a bid to oust him as the party’s secretary-general.

DURBAN – Suspended African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Ace Magashule has called for his court bid against the ANC to be heard on an urgent basis citing fears of intra-party violence if there’s a delay.

In court papers filed to the Johannesburg High Court, and seen by Eyewitness News, President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC Deputy Secretary-General Jesse Duarte have also been cited as respondents in addition to the governing party.

READ: Magashule turns to court to overturn suspension, avoids apologising to party

Magashule wants the court to enforce a suspension letter he issued to the governing party’s president.

The corruption-accused former Free State premier wants his suspension to be declared unlawful and return to Luthuli House to manage the affairs of the ANC.

He also calls on the court to declare the ANC’s step aside resolution as unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

Magashule claims the resolution has been unfairly implemented by a faction aligned to Ramaphosa, in a bid to oust him as the party’s secretary-general.

ALSO READ: Magashule - ANC decision to suspend me orchestrated by Ramaphosa faction

He said senior party members, like his predecessor and party Chairperson Gwede Mantashe as well as fellow national executive committee member Zizi Kodwa, who are implicated in corrupt activities had not been affected by the step aside resolution because they belong to Ramaphosa’s faction.

Magashule said the resolution was sowing divisions within the ANC, and could potentially collapse the governing party.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.