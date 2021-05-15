KZN prosecutor handed five-year sentence for soliciting a R1,000 bribe

Zanele Molefe, who was a district court prosecutor at the time of her 2015 offense, was handed the sentence by the Camperdown Magistrates Court on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG – A KwaZulu-Natal prosecutor has been sentenced to an effective five years' imprisonment for corruption, theft and defeating the ends of justice.

Molefe, who has since been dismissed from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), approached a man accused of malicious damage to property asking him for R1,000 to make the case go away.

NPA provincial spokesperson Natasha Kara said Molefe abused her position of trust and failed to deliver on her mandate as a prosecutor.

“This case is an example of the NPA’s commitment to deal with corruption, within our ranks, and bring to justice those who do not share our vision and mission in the NPA.”

