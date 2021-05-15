GED launches probe after disgruntled parents chuck Pta principal out of office

Parents at Laerskool Theresapark in Pretoria have accused the department of failing to address their concerns of alleged mistreatment by Dorothy Mabaso, who is accused of creating a toxic environment at the school.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng education department has launched an investigation into a fracas between the principal at Laerskool Theresapark and parents who have accused its principal of ruling the school with fear.

The moment their frustration boiled over was captured on video after a group of parents carried the principal with her office chair out of the administration office, before she falls off the chair.

It’s not clear whether she was tipped over or lost her balance.

The principal is accused of verbally abusing fellow teachers at the school and running the school into financial ruin.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Friday.

Parents at the primary school accused Mabaso of mistreating staff members – among other issues.

Speaking out, one of the parents said while unconventional methods were used to get their message across, at the end of the day, the focus should be on the children's education and academic environment.

“I don’t condone violence at all, but I am saying that parents that are driven to protect their children will do anything. The principal has an issue with the teachers and everybody else, they can sort it out – but once you are shouting at the teachers as they are getting into class, then we have a situation that we don’t want to tolerate. It will not end well for the school.”

Parents have called for Mabaso to resign or to be moved elsewhere by the department which had promoted her to the position of principal in 2019.

