Don't exclude minority groups when developing tourism - Deputy Tourism Minister

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Tourism Minister Fish Mahlalela said women, youth, and people with disabilities should not be excluded in the development of the tourism sector.

The engagement comes as the department prepares for its budget vote presentation in parliament next week.

The engagement comes as the department prepares for its budget vote presentation in parliament next week.

Mahlalela outlined the importance of transformation in the sector saying when investment opportunities are created, they should aim at addressing the inequalities experienced by women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

The deputy minister said sustainability cannot be achieved unless these minority groups are included.

“Because when you combine, women, youth, and people with disability they constitute more than 80% of the population. So if you exclude them you are creating a problem for development, for growth for everything “.

