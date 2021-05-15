Dirco wants Israel conduct referred to ICC for crimes against humanity

JOHANNESBURG - The South African government said it wants Israel’s conduct to be investigated and referred to the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity.

The International Relations department said disturbing images of Israel’s ongoing attacks on Palestinians which violates UN resolutions - justifies an urgent call for intervention by the international community.

The department has strongly condemned the continued escalation of attacks across the West Bank calling the violence unjust and shameful.

Despite intensifying diplomatic efforts to ease six days of fighting - Israel's air force struck several sites in Gaza overnight, while rockets were again fired towards Israel.

The department said the airstrikes and violence are in stark violation of international law.

With no sign yet of an imminent end to the worst escalation in years after six days of conflict and a rising death toll, the international relations department has called for an immediate end to hostilities.

“South Africa strongly condemns the unjust attacks by Israel on Palestinian civilians and calls on Israel to immediately stop all these hostilities and comply with international law,” said the department’s spokesperson Clayson Monyela.

Urging for a ceasefire and emergency talks Monyela said South Africa remains committed to establishing a viable Palestinian state existing side by side in peace with Israel.

“ A solution must be premised on a just settlement, with just laws that are right based and that facilitate a quality and equity for all that live in the territories of Israel and Palestine”.

Meanwhile, pro-Palestinian organisations said condemning Israel while continuing to do business with the state is cynical.

