Demawusa vows to continue wage strike which has crippled Metrobus services

Workers associated with the union have demanded an 18% salary increase, a R15,000 COVID-19 allowance, and a 14th cheque.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) has vowed to continue with its strike at Metrobus until a court judgment attempting to stop their industrial action has been handed down.

Metrobus has turned to the labour court following the impasse.

Workers associated with the union have demanded an 18% salary increase, a R15,000 COVID-19 allowance, and a 14th cheque.

Commuters inconvenienced by the dispute have been forced to find alternative means of transport, despite having purchased monthly and weekly tickets.

Demawusa spokesperson Deon Makhura said their demands were not unreasonable.

“There is nothing which is unreasonable, Metrobus just keeps quiet, and they don’t respond to issues. So, we can’t be told that we are unreasonable when there is no answer from them.”

FRUSTRATED METROBUS COMMUTERS APPEAL TO COMPANY, UNION TO REACH AGREEMENT

Frustrated Joburg commuters left stranded by the ongoing Metrobus strike have on Wednesday pleaded with the company and its bus drivers from the minority union to reach an agreement.

Commuters, who depend on the bus service have been forced to find alternative means of transport as the strike enters its eighth day on Thursday.

The company said it was cautious about putting the buses back on the road despite the loss in revenue over the past two weeks, saying it was unable to ensure the safety of drivers and passengers.

Management at Metrobus has refused to negotiate with union officials, while workers have accused management of approaching the matter with arrogance.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.