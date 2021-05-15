112 more people succumb to COVID-19 in SA, pushing toll to over 55,000

More than 3,000 new infections have been recorded in South Africa in the latest 24-hour cycle, bringing the number of infections in South Africa to 1,608,000.

JOHANNESBURG – The department of health has reported 3,141 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which pushed the number of infections in South Africa to 1,608,000.

Friday’s figures made it the second day that daily recorded infections have passed the 3,000 mark in many weeks.

According to the department, 112 people have succumbed to the virus in the same 24-hour cycle, which brought the total deaths to 55,124 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country's recovery rate is at 94,7% - meaning 1,522,000 people have since recovered after contracting the coronavirus.

On the vaccine front 474,000 health care workers have been vaccinated across the country.

As the Sisonke vaccine trial ends this weekend, healthcare workers queuing for their COVID-19 vaccines at the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg told Eyewitness News on Friday the process to get the jab has been confusing and frustrating.

Some said they were being turned away even with valid vouchers.

Similar scenes played out at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital on Thursday.

While phase one of the vaccine rollout for healthcare workers comes to an end, those who have registered but were nit vaccinated will still be able to receive their jab alongside the elderly from next week.

Additional reporting by Edwin Ntshidi

