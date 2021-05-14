Zondo Inquiry: Was FS cabinet misled on failed Vrede farm project funding?

Mosebenzi Zwane told the State Capture Commission that a provincial government exco had given the project the green light, but evidence leader Advocate Pule Seleka wanted to know if it wasn’t misled.

JOHANNESBURG – The state capture commission has on Thursday asked former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane if the Free State cabinet was misled with promises that Estina would contribute R228 million for the Vrede Dairy Farm project.

This was because he allegedly pressurised officials to prepay the company R30 million just three days after signing its agreement.



Zwane said he didn’t know that the local shops of Vrede were never supplied with milk by the Estina Dairy Farm, or that the intended beneficiaries of the project didn’t get anything.



“I think this project was for three years if I am not mistaken, R114 million every year - times three. That was the cost of the project.”

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked Zwane: “Your understanding is that it would come from the department?”

To which the former minister answered: “Yes.”

Zwane denies that he instructed officials in his department to reprioritise spending to make R30 million available for the Vrede Dairy Farm or to get another R84 million from other departments.

He said a provincial government exco had given the project the green light, but evidence leader Advocate Pule Seleka wanted to know if it wasn’t misled.

“Mr Zwane, an innocent person serving on exco hearing of a project to benefit the immediate community, X amount of money will be paid - R228 million according to the presentation - by this company from India; who must support the project? And is it true that Estina was appointed the sole service provider?”

Zwane replied: “Yes I know that, I read about it.”

Seleka asked Zwane, “You knew it then?” The former minister’s response was: “No”.

Zwane said he didn’t know that sole-sourcing was used to secure the contract for Estina.

