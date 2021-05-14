Zikalala to announce first budget allocation to royal house under King Misuzulu

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala will deliver his 2021/2022 budget, which incorporates that of the amaZulu Royal household.

DURBAN – Newly appointed amaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini is expected to receive his first annual budget allocation from the KwaZulu-Natal government on Friday.

Zikalala – who met with King Misuzulu on Thursday – is expected to share an update on government’s efforts of assisting the royal family with a revenue-generating programme.

In 2019, provincial authorities estimated that the Zulu monarch would receive R75 million in the 2021/2022 financial year.

Last year, the late King Goodwill Zwelithini Was allocated R71.3 million, an increase of nearly R5 million from the previous year.

Following his meeting with King Misuzulu at the Khangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma – in northern KwaZulu-Natal – on Thursday, Premier Zikalala reaffirmed government’s support for the amaZulu Royal Family.

“We will continue to support the royal house as a whole, in ensuring that they continue with their work to the Zulu people.”

Zikalala said his budget speech on Friday would primarily focus on enhancing coordination among provincial departments in a bid to improve service delivery.

