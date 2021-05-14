Westbury gang member Kemal Zita handed 2 life sentences for 2017 murders

In 2017, 25-year-old Kemal Zita – a Varado gang member – shot and killed a man while wounding many others, a few days later he killed another man and wounded several others again during a shooting in Westbury.

JOHANNESBURG – A Westbury gang member has been sentenced to life in prison for a string of crimes, which include murder and attempted murder.

On Thursday, the High Court in Johannesburg sentenced Zita to two life sentences and an additional 71 years, which will run concurrently.

His accomplice from the same gang, Faldeen Marks, is already serving 274 years in prison.

The police's Mavela Masondo said this was significant progress in the fight against gang violence.

“This is the result of a committed, hardworking and dedicated investigating officer. Combating of gang-related crime remains a priority of the SAPS in Gauteng and such a sentence will send a strong message to those who are still involved in gangsterism often associated with serious and violent crime.”

#sapsGP #SAPS Gauteng Provincial Commissioner welcomes the two life sentences & 71 years imprisonment handed down on convicted Westbury gang member Kemal Zita in the Gauteng South Court yesterday. SWhttps://t.co/pyAzDjrzzh pic.twitter.com/n5J8FvKSWt SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) May 14, 2021

