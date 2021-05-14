WC’s third COVID wave response strategy is ready - authorities

There's been a 39% week-on-week increase in the province.

CAPE TOWN - Health authorities in the Western Cape on Thursday said preparations for the third wave of COVID-19 were in full swing as the province recorded a resurgence in cases.

The province's health department said, however, this didn’t amount to an official third wave just yet - echoing the sentiments of Health Minister Zweli Mkhize - who urged South African to not let their guards down.

Provincial head of health Dr Keith Cloete said the department had a third wave response strategy: a five-point plan, which includes scaling up the health platform.

He said eight people in the Western Cape had tested positive for the COVID-19 variant first detected in the UK but had not yet identified B.1.617 cases, which was first detected in India.

“There’s ongoing targeted sequencing in the Western Cape, with travel history all linked to other cases of B.1.617 to identify any cases.”

He said they anticipated that the third wave would be lower than the second wave, however this was dependent on people's behaviour over the coming weeks.

“Rising number of cases is more worrying than variants of concern in South Africa but the combination potentially could be concerning and that’s why our scientists are keeping a close eye on that.”

