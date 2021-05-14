Numsa, SAA Technical hold first consultative meeting as jobs hang in the balance

The union and staff at South African Airways (SAA) have been served with Section 189 notices informing them that they were considering possibly retrenching about 1,203 employees.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metal workers of South Africa (Numsa) will be meeting with management of South African Airways (SAA) Technical on Friday for the first day of consultation under the auspices of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) over possible retrenchments.

The union and staff at SAA have been served with Section 189 notices, informing them that they were considering possibly retrenching about 1,203 employees.

Numsa said SAA Technical, which is owned by SAA, cited that it has experienced 83% reduction in revenue.

The union’s spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “We will continue to hold Minister Pravin Gordhan responsible for his failure to include subsidiaries in the business rescue plan. By excluding SAA subsidiaries from this process, such as Mango, Air Chefs and SAA Technical are all suffering. They depend on SAA, and it was reckless of the minister to exclude subsidiaries from the rescue process.”?

SAA has been under business rescue since December 2019, while SAA Technical informed workers that over the past six years, it made a cumulative loss of R1 billion, which required funding from its shareholder – SAA.

