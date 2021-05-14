NPA tightens its grip on alleged gang boss Nafiz Modack with more charges

The alleged crime boss was today charged with the murder of organised crime investigator Charl Kinnear who was shot dead outside his Bishop Lavis home in September. Modack is also charged in connection with an attempted hit on Kinnear in 2019 and an attack on defence attorney William Booth in April last year.

CAPE TOWN - Prosecutors have broadened their pursuit of alleged gang boss Nafiz Modack, adding an anti-gang detective's assassination to his charge sheet.

He was on Friday charged with the murder of organised crime investigator Charl Kinnearwho was shot dead outside his Bishop Lavis home in September. Modack is also charged in connection with an attempted hit on Kinnear in 2019 and an attack on defence attorney William Booth in April last year.

Modack stood in the dock alongside Zane Kilian who was accused of tracking detective Kinnear’s phone and sharing his location with a hitman. The state says Kilian acted on the instruction of a suspect only unidentified as Mr X at this stage.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said charges against the two had been consolidated.

“There are 60 charges and those charges include corruption, conspiracy to commit murder, racketeering and money laundering," he said.



Some of the charges relate to a botched attack on Booth in April last year.

Alleged Modack associates - Jacques Cronje, Ricardo Morgan and Ashley Tabisher, an anti-gang unit member accused of corruption - were also in court. Morgan, a car salesman, has been released on R50,000 bail and will be back in the dock, with his co-accused on Monday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.