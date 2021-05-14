New Zulu King Misuzulu allocated R66m for 2021/22 by KZN govt

This is a decrease of R5.23 million from last year’s R71.3 million allocated to his father, the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.

DURBAN - Newly appointed AmaZulu King Misuzulu Kazwelithini has been allocated R66.07 million for the 2021/ 2022 financial year by the KwaZulu-Natal government.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has tabled his budget for the 2021/2022 financial year.

Zikalala’s office is responsible for the support of the AmaZulu Royal Household Trust.

The funds allocated to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini for this year have come from the premier’s budget of over R802 million for the 2021/2022 financial year.

Zikalala said funds given to the Zulu royal household would be used for traditional and cultural events to preserve Zulu culture.

“We will also coordinate the king’s coronation day, prayers that are held at the royal house and we will also support other cultural activities including Umkhosi Wezivivane, King Shaka.”

Zikalala said funds had also been set aside to support religious institutions like the Nazareth Baptist Church.

The church, also known as KwaShembe, is one of the biggest denominations in the country with an estimated 5 million members, many of them in KwaZulu-Natal.

