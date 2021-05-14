Nafiz Modack and co-accused to appear in court under heavy police presence

Modack, Zane Kilian, Anti-Gang Unit cop Ashley Tabisher, Jacques Cronje and Ricardo Morgan will be led into the dock under heavy police guard.

CAPE TOWN - The Blue Downs Regional Court has been cordoned off on Friday ahead of the appearance of alleged crime boss Nafiz Modack and his co-accused.

They face a slew of charges relating to assassination attempts on a prominent lawyer and senior police officer.

Kilian is the only one charged with murder for his alleged role in the assassination of detective Charl Kinnear.

He has made a series of court appearances over the last two weeks for, among others, the attempted murder of defence attorney William Booth, the extortion of a businessman and the failed murder plot against Kinnear back in November 2019.

The State believes Modack provided a hand grenade in one of the attacks.

Kinnear was shot and killed outside his Bishop Lavis home in September last year.

On Friday, the charges are expected to be consolidated ahead of their formal bail hearing.

