Minister Cele: Why is there no outrage for the murder of police officers?

Police Minister Bheki Cele presented crime statistics for 1 January to the end of March 2021, reporting that in this period, 24 police officers were killed.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said the ongoing murder of police officials was an unfolding crisis and had the potential to threaten South Africa's peace and stability.

On Friday afternoon Cele presented quarterly crime statistics, reflecting crimes that occurred from 1 January to the end of March 2021.

He said in this period, 24 police officers were killed.

“Eleven of them were killed on duty while preventing, combating or solving a crime. Some were attacked or ambushed while conducting patrols and their official firearms stolen.”

He added that declines in several crime categories this quarter would not have been achieved without the dedication and determination of the police service.

However, he noted that no one was demanding justice for slain officers.

“It cannot be normal that police officers who each day go out there to protect and to serve are killed and the public remains unshaken and silent. There is no public outrage nor outcry from activists and non-governmental organisations."

WATCH- Minister of Police Releases Crime Stats for 4th Quarter 2020-2021. https://t.co/EtRgF3OmiL — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) May 14, 2021

