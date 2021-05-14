Magashule: ANC decision to suspend me was orchestrated by Ramaphosa faction

Ace Magashule claimed his ousting would make Cyril Ramaphosa’s re-election easier when the party held its elective conference in December next year.

DURBAN - African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule on Friday said the party’s recent decision to suspend him was part of an orchestrated campaign by a faction aligned to President Cyril Ramaphosa that sought to remove him permanently from the position.

The embattled former Free State premier non Friday launched court action against the governing party, Ramaphosa and ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte.

Magashule wants both the ANC’s step-aside resolution and his suspension to be set aside.

The ANC’s step-aside resolution was formulated at the same conference that elected Elias Sekgobela Magashule as ANC secretary general at Nasrec in December 2017.

Magashule now wants the resolution to be declared unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid by the Johannesburg High Court because it has been used against him.

He has been forced to step aside by his party because he faces corruption charges stemming from his tenure as premier of the Free State.

But he claimed the charges against him were “frivolous and unsustainable” as they were the work of Ramaphosa’s faction which he claimed was dominant within the governing party.

Magashule’s decision to take his own party to court is contrary to a statement he made to the media in 2018.

Back then, he said there was no space in the ANC for members who wanted to take their grievances with the organisation to the courts instead of resolving them within party structures.

