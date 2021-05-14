Lesufi condemns violent behaviour of parents at Laerskool Theresapark

The Gauteng Education MEC condemned a video that has been widely shared on social media where the school principal is seen being violently removed from her office, allegedly by a group of parents.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Friday said the violent and disruptive behaviour displayed by some parents at Laerskool Theresapark in Pretoria was unacceptable.

Lesufi has condemned a video that has been widely shared on social media where the school principal is seen being violently removed from her office, allegedly by a group of parents.

It’s understood police were called to the school on Thursday after frustrated parents attempted to chase away the principal for allegedly mistreating teachers and running the school into financial ruin.

In the footage, aggrieved parents are seen carrying the school principal with her office chair out of the administration office before she falls off the chair.

The MEC's spokesperson Steve Mabona: “It should be stressed that parents have a right to be aggrieved and raise their concerns with the school, but not in the manner that was done.

"We have confirmed that we have started with the process of investigating the allegations levelled against the principal and will update the parents in due course.”

