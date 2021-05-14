I handed bags of millions to Mahlobo at least 3 times: Former SSA operative

'Dorothy' says the first time she personally delivered a bag to then Minister Mahlobo and was told it contained R1.5 million. But on subsequent occasions she signed for the money and delivered it and counted it with Mahlobo.

JOHANNESBURG - A protected witness with the pseudonym Dorothy has detailed how she delivered money to former Minister Of State Security David Mahlobo at least three times.

The former State Security Agency operative told the state capture commission that she personally handed the bags to Mahlobo. On one occasion the amount was R4.5 million.

Dorothy says the first time she personally delivered a bag to then Minister Mahlobo. She was told it contained R1.5 million. But on subsequent occasions she signed for the money and delivered it and counted it with Mahlobo.

"It’s counted and then put into bags, I was there and I signed for it. From there, we take the money to the house and count it again to ensure it is the money that he was expecting,” Dorothy said.

She says Mahlobo didn’t sign for the money.

