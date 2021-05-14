Gauteng officially in COVID third wave, announces Premier Makhura

According to the latest statistics from the health department, Gauteng recorded over 1,200 new infections in the past 24-hour cycle.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura has announced the province has entered the third wave of COVID-19 infections.

Makhura was speaking at the official opening of the Anglo Ashanti Hospital in Carletonville in the West Rand on Friday morning.

The 180 bedded facility was donated by government to help alleviate pressure on the province's already overburdened health system as the COVID-19 infections are expected to rapidly rise.

According to the latest statistics from the national Department of Health, Gauteng recorded over 1,200 new infections in the past 24-hour cycle.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 605 252 the total number of deaths is 55 012 the total number of recoveries is 1 520 878 and the total number of vaccines administered is 455 169. pic.twitter.com/rP3E15mfIE Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 13, 2021

Makhura said the resurgence was taking place at an alarming rate.

“Yesterday’s cases have jumped twice to over 1,200. I must say, the bad news is that we, in Gauteng, can no longer just talk about the third wave [as a possibility] – we are there.”

SA RECORDS OVER 3,000 NEW COVID CASES AS THIRD WAVE LOOMS

For the first time in several weeks, South Africa has recorded over 3,000 new coronavirus infections over a 24-hour period.

The Department of Health said 3,221 cases were confirmed, taking the known caseload to 1 605 252.

Data from the past seven days has shown an overall 46% increase in new infections in comparison to the previous week with the Northern Cape, Gauteng and Limpopo provinces topping the list.

Sadly, 44 more people have also died in the country after contracting the virus, with the death toll now at 55,012.

The recovery rate has dropped to 94.7%, with 1 520 878 people recuperating so far.

