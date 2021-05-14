Former SSA operative: Fraser told me to hand over bag with R1.5mn to Mahlobo

Testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry on Friday, the former operative known as Dorothy said she had been instructed verbally by former director general Arthur Fraser to receive the bag and pass it on to David Mahlobo at his Cape Town residence.

JOHANNESBURG - A former State Security Agency operative - known as Dorothy - said she personally handed a bag containing R1.5 million to then Minister David Mahlobo.

Testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry on Friday, she said she had been instructed verbally by former director general Arthur Fraser to receive the bag and pass it on to Mahlobo at his Cape Town residence.

Dorothy said she didn’t open the bag, but she believed what she was told by Fraser.

“Mr Fraser informed me that there was an amount of R1.5 million coming and that I should take it to Mr Mahlobo himself.”

Dorothy earlier said intelligence paid R1 million for MK veterans deployed at the ANC January 8 celebrations in Rustenburg in 2016 and another R1.8 million for stipends and transport for MK veterans for the ‘Occupy Luthuli House’ campaign.

She said all this was with the orders of then deputy director general Thulani Dlomo.

