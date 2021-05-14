EFF ups pressure on EC Spur to account after employee's death

The party's Siya Rumbu said they had further demanded the restaurant manager – who allegedly forced the ill Funiwe Nkebe to work – be fired, but she's been placed on special leave pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing.

CAPE TOWN – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Eastern Cape on Thursday said it would ensure management of a Spur restaurant in East London stuck to its promises following the death of an employee.

It's alleged a mother of two, Funiwe Nkebe, was forced to report for duty at the Las Vegas Spur at Hemingways Mall earlier this month, after informing her manager she was ill.

The 35-year-old's condition apparently worsened while at work, and she collapsed before later dying in hospital. The cause of her death is still unknown.

The EFF said management at the restaurant agreed to arrange counselling for staff members, to cover the costs of Nkebe's funeral and to pay for her children's education.

The party's Siya Rumbu said they had further demanded the restaurant manager – who allegedly forced Nkebe to work – be fired, but she's been placed on special leave pending the outcome of a disciplinary hearing.

READ: EFF demands manager of an East London Spur be fired after employee dies on job

Rumbu said although she was ill, Nkebe decided to report for duty because she was scared of losing her job.

He said earning about R2,500 a month, the single mother of two daughters, aged four and seven, was her family's breadwinner.

“The family is distraught because to her immediate family, she was the breadwinner.”

Nkebe will be laid to rest in Mdantsane on Saturday.

Eyewitness News has approached Spur for comment but was directed towards the restaurant owner. Several attempts were made to reach the restaurant, but they were unsuccessful.

However, recent media reports have stated management that has expressed deep sadness following Nkebe's death and has further denied allegations she was forced to work while ill.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.